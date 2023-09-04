scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Thums Up unveils its next campaign, “Thums Up Utha, India India Macha” for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

The campaign features cricket cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj along with the voice over by Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India.
The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

Thums Up, the homegrown beverage brand under The Coca-Cola Company has unveiled the next chapter of its association with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup through the launch of the campaign “Thums Up Utha, India India Macha”. The campaign highlights the determination of the Indian players for the upcoming World Cup, hopeful of driving and motivating fans to believe in India’s journey to victory.

The campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy India, features cricketers including Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and team captain Rohit Sharma in a film that is centred around – ‘making India believe in Team India’. The heart of the campaign lies within its storytelling, brought to life by actor Shahrukh Khan as the ‘Voice of Belief.’

Moreover, the narrative delves into the current emotions of Indian cricket fans – the passionate heart that fervently believes ‘India Will Win!’ with the mind that contemplates- ‘Will India Win?’

Also Read

Commenting on the launch of the next chapter of ICC World Cup Campaign, Arnab Roy, vice president, Marketing Coca-Cola India, and South West Asia said, “Thums Up’s partnership with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup aims to empower fans and voice their opinions. Our collaboration with King Khan and the cricket icons of the country further cements our dedication to elevate fan engagement and showcases our unwavering support for Team India to bring the World Cup back home. We will do this through tech led, real time responses from expert panels and credible influencers that encourage everyone to keep rooting for our team.”

Additionally, with an integrated approach, the brand aims to be on top of every relevant conversation and milestone moment, during the ICC World Cup 2023.

Also Read

“The adversary isn’t always external; at times, it’s our own doubt, becoming our greatest adversary. To overcome this, we must summon our inner beliefs. This World Cup, Thums Up gets SRK voicing and symbolising the inner conflict on ‘Will India win this World Cup.?’ As the ICC World Cup inches closer, Thums Up’s commitment to celebrating players resilience and creating unforgettable moments for fans remains steadfast, setting the stage for a truly Toofani World Cup,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 09:29 IST
Next Story
Credentials matterASCI recently mandated that the category influencer must have relevant qualifications depending on the specific advice being given.

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS