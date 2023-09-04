Thums Up unveils its next campaign, “Thums Up Utha, India India Macha” for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

Thums Up, the homegrown beverage brand under The Coca-Cola Company has unveiled the next chapter of its association with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup through the launch of the campaign “Thums Up Utha, India India Macha”. The campaign highlights the determination of the Indian players for the upcoming World Cup, hopeful of driving and motivating fans to believe in India’s journey to victory.

The campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy India, features cricketers including Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and team captain Rohit Sharma in a film that is centred around – ‘making India believe in Team India’. The heart of the campaign lies within its storytelling, brought to life by actor Shahrukh Khan as the ‘Voice of Belief.’

Moreover, the narrative delves into the current emotions of Indian cricket fans – the passionate heart that fervently believes ‘India Will Win!’ with the mind that contemplates- ‘Will India Win?’

Commenting on the launch of the next chapter of ICC World Cup Campaign, Arnab Roy, vice president, Marketing Coca-Cola India, and South West Asia said, “Thums Up’s partnership with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup aims to empower fans and voice their opinions. Our collaboration with King Khan and the cricket icons of the country further cements our dedication to elevate fan engagement and showcases our unwavering support for Team India to bring the World Cup back home. We will do this through tech led, real time responses from expert panels and credible influencers that encourage everyone to keep rooting for our team.”

Additionally, with an integrated approach, the brand aims to be on top of every relevant conversation and milestone moment, during the ICC World Cup 2023.

“The adversary isn’t always external; at times, it’s our own doubt, becoming our greatest adversary. To overcome this, we must summon our inner beliefs. This World Cup, Thums Up gets SRK voicing and symbolising the inner conflict on ‘Will India win this World Cup.?’ As the ICC World Cup inches closer, Thums Up’s commitment to celebrating players resilience and creating unforgettable moments for fans remains steadfast, setting the stage for a truly Toofani World Cup,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook