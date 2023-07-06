Haptik and MoEngage team up for enhanced customer engagement through WhatsApp-powered growth

Haptik, a conversational messaging platform has announced its alliance with MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform.. As per the company, the collaboration aims to revolutionise customer engagement and drive growth on WhatsApp, empowering enterprises to create insights-driven campaigns that improve conversions and revenue at scale.

According to the announcement, by leveraging this integration, consumer brands will be able to send hyper-targeted WhatsApp notification campaigns at scale using Haptik as a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP) within the MoEngage platform. The joint offering enables personalization at scale while ensuring precise targeting and thus enhancing customer experience and increasing conversions on WhatsApp. Furthermore, brands can analyse the performance of their unified campaigns, gain insights and optimise strategies accordingly.

Speaking on the integration, Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder, MoEngage said, “At MoEngage, we have always strived to be customer-first with all our product lines and functionalities. Taking a step in the same direction of being customer-centric, we are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Haptik, to leverage the power of conversational commerce. Through this partnership, we aim to help our customers provide hyper-personalised communication to end-consumers using WhatsApp as a channel, drive higher conversions and business growth.”

“We are excited about this integration as it opens up new possibilities for enterprises to engage with their customers on WhatsApp. This partnership aims at helping brands increase funnel conversions, reduce customer acquisition costs, and drive business growth,” Aakrit Vaish, CEO of Haptik, added.

