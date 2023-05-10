Cinépolis collaborates with Coca-Cola and Universal Pictures

Cinépolis associates with Coca-Cola and Universal Pictures for an exclusive movie spot promoting an upcoming worldwide release of Fast X on 18th May. The spot is designed to build excitement and create anticipation for the latest volume in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Speaking on the partnership, Abhishek Gupta, senior director, customer and commercial leadership, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “This exclusive movie spot with Fast X provides moviegoers with a distinctive yet exciting experience.”

“With the release of Fast X, the latest volume of The Fast & Furious Franchise, we are confident to exceed the expectation of the fans. It is an action-packed thriller movie with a star-studded cast such as Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, and others. We look forward to seeing the excitement build as we approach the release on 18th May,” said Denzil Dias, VP and MD, Warner Bros. Pictures, India.

The spot, shot for Cinépolis and releasing worldwide, features fast-paced action scenes from the movie, as well as appearances from some of the film’s stars such as Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa. The spot emphasises the experience offered by Cinepolis and Coca-Cola for moviegoers while watching the latest blockbuster on the big screen.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook