scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Activision plans to sell streaming rights to Ubisoft to secure Microsoft deal

The two companies have proposed new terms, with Activision’s cloud streaming rights outside of the European Economic Area being divested to Ubisoft for all current and future Activision PC and console games released during the next 15 years

Written by Reuters
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) remains the only regulator to block the biggest ever deal in video gaming
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) remains the only regulator to block the biggest ever deal in video gaming

Microsoft said on Tuesday that its acquisition target Activision would sell its non-European streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment as part of a restructured transaction to get it past British regulators.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) remains the only regulator to block the biggest ever deal in video gaming, forcing Microsoft to come up with a new proposal to complete the $69 billion purchase of ‘Call of Duty’ maker Activision.

The CMA said on Tuesday it stood by its original decision to block the deal.

Also Read

As a result, the two companies have proposed new terms, with Activision’s cloud streaming rights outside of the European Economic Area being divested to Ubisoft for all current and future Activision PC and console games released during the next 15 years.

Also Read

“The terms of the transaction will allow Ubisoft to commercialise these rights to other cloud gaming services providers (including to Microsoft itself),” the CMA said.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Gaming

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 13:46 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS