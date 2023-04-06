OpenAI subjected to Canadian investigation over privacy infringement

OpenAI, founders of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, has been subjected to a scrutiny by Canadian privacy commissioner over unauthorised usage of personal data, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) mentioned that the investigation started post an anonymous complaint. “AI technology and its effects on privacy is a priority for my Office […] We need to keep up with – and stay ahead of – fast-moving technological advances, and that is one of my key focus areas,” Philippe Dufresne, head, Privacy Commissioner, stated.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, OPC didn’t provide any additional information on the matter, and also didn’t refer to any boundaries relating to Canadians’ access to ChatGPT. Sources suggest that countries such as Canada, France, Ireland, Spain, among others, can take into consideration AI-based actions after a temporary obstruction on Italy’s ChatGPT, which happened on March 31, 2023.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

