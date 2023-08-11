Zeeve collaborates with Telos Blockchain to help manage Telos’ nodes 

Zeeve, a Web3.0 management platform, and Telos Blockchain have announced partnership to simplify working on Telos. From what it’s understood, Telos support will now be offered through Zeeve, including node deployment and management.

According to an official release, the partnership will develop educational resources on the project to share with its developers and blockchain evangelists. Furthermore, it’s believed that Telos will also be introduced to Zeeve’s community through hackathons, meetups, and workshops. Reportedly, this project will not only assist individuals or groups looking to run nodes on Telos, but it should also help raise awareness and educate developers and blockchain enthusiasts in India.

“We are looking forward to offering this integration with Telos, providing an experience for users looking to build on the Telos blockchain. I believe Telos’ focus of becoming an EVM in Web3.0 is commendable and our deployment of Telos nodes will help developers leverage these advancements. By eliminating barriers to entry, Zeeve aims to ensure projects move to production in days instead of weeks,” Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO, Zeeve, said.

