Winners of Hatch Web3 Accelerator for Hedera’s second edition announced

The Hatch Web3 Accelerator for Hedera, launched by Lumos Labs and supported by HBAR Foundation, has announced winners of the accelerator’s second edition, eligible to receive grants worth $150,000 in tokens along with ecosystem and marketing support.

According to an official release, with over 170 fresh startups registering for second edition, Nomis, LYNC World, and Droplinked came out at the top of 31 innovations, after a month-long bootcamp phase. Reportedly, the bootcamp phase consisted of mentor sessions, workshops, meetups, and experts who guided the 31 startups in Web3.0 landscape. It’s believed that the accelerator was supported by Web3.0 players such as incubation partners, Buidlers Tribe, and community partners, Refi, Headstarter, and APAC DAO.

From what it’s understood, the tracks for this edition were focused on sectors such as sustainability, FinTech, crypto economy, and metaverse. Under each track, themes such as ESG reporting, sustainable debts/green bonds, enterprise-grade infrastructure, permissioning, payroll management, gaming, consumer engagement, social DeFi, among others, were added.

“We look forward to announcing Nomis, LYNC, and Droplinked as winners of the second cohort of Hatch Web3 Accelerator for Hedera. I believe these startups have demonstrated innovation and an understanding of the potential of decentralised technologies. The program serves as a platform for identifying and nurturing new projects within the Web3.0 ecosystem. Partnering with chains like Hedera can empower us to drive the advancement of Web3.0 by leveraging their infrastructure, expertise, and community,” Kaavya Prasad, founder, Lumos Labs, said.

