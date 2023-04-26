scorecardresearch
Visa to include stablecoin payment methods

Reportedly, Visa is looking for software engineers for developing their new project

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Visa is a Global payment platform
As per reports, Visa, a Global payment platform, is planning to take a new initiative that will emphasise in stablecoin payments, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that on April 24, 2023, Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto, Visa, commented about their new cryptocurrency-based project, added Cointelegraph. 

“We have an ambitious crypto product roadmap @Visa and just opened a few reqs for senior software engineers to help us drive mainstream adoption of public blockchain networks and stablecoin payments,”  Cuy Sheffield, tweeted.

It is believed that for improving this new product Visa is looking for software engineers who are  “Particularly interested in experience using Github Copilot and other AI-assisted engineering tools to write and debug smart contracts,” Sheffield added, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 26-04-2023 at 10:11 IST

