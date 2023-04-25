Tezos India collaborates with Zeeve to develop blockchain acceptance across businesses

Tezos India, a blockchain adoption entity, has announced that it has joined hands with Zeeve, a Web3.0 infrastructure provider, to enable businesses and developers to adopt blockchain technology.

According to an official release, the integration of Tezos blockchain on Zeeve platform will allow businesses to execute blockchain operations through Tezos node. The collaboration is expected to work as a service for businesses and developers where the backend will be managed by the experts.

“We look forward to launching support for Tezos Blockchain protocol on the Zeeve platform, including elastic APIs and full nodes for the Tezos developers and non-custodial staking infrastructure for Tezos validators. Zeeve aims to ensure enterprise-grade Web3.0 infrastructure for Web3.0 developers and validators across protocols,” Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO, Zeeve, said.

