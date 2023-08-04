scorecardresearch
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange collaborates with Fireblocks 

TASE has signed an agreement with Fireblocks

Written by FE Digital Currency
Fireblocks is a digital asset platform
According to Cointelegraph, Israel plans to introduce more cryptocurrency-based regulatory opportunities, with the country’s only public stock exchange. It is expected that it is preparing to offer new crypto services.

Sources revealed that the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has signed an agreement with Fireblocks, a digital asset platform, to offer a range of new digital asset products and services collaboratively.

“We are unwavering in our pursuit of revolutionising the industry and the local capital market, and this collaboration epitomises our dedication to delivering secure, regulated, and innovative digital asset solutions,” Orly Grinfeld,  clearing executive, TASE, explained.

Michael Shaulov,  co-founder, CEO, Fireblocks, mentioned that the firm’s new joint venture with the TASE is based upon Project Eden, an initiative dedicated to the application of blockchain infrastructure in the issuance and settlement of digital government bonds. Supposedly, Fireblocks and BlockFold, a crypto firm, had participated in the proof-of-concept phase of the project completed in early June 2023, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph) 

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 09:45 IST

