Seracle collaborates with Algorand blockchain to grow Indian blockchain acceptability

Seracle, a global blockchain cloud company with operations in India, US and Canada, has announced a partnership with Algorand, a proof-of-stake blockchain, to promote adoption of blockchain among Web3.0 companies.

According to an official release, with this integration, Seracle will offer a blockchain node setup for Algorand, to help save up to 90% of DevOps costs for Web3.0 projects. Additionally, Seracle offers Algorand APIs, to provide accessibility for developers to work with Algorand. With the integration of Algorand into Seracle’s blockchain cloud platform, these users and enterprises will reportedly be exposed to Algorand’s capabilities, particularly in finance, supply chain, among others.

Shrikant Bhalerao, CEO, Seracle, highlighted the potential applications of Algorand in industries, stating that Algorand’s capabilities can make it a fit for Web3.0 projects. Bhalerao further added that Seracle’s integration with Algorand would drive innovation and growth in sectors that require secure, scalable, and fast transactions.

