Robert F. Kennedy Jr. subsidised about $250,000 in Bitcoin 

According to Cointelegraph, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a Democratic presidential candidate has about over $250,000 in Bitcoin (BTC $30,177). It is believed that earlier he had denied being an investor in cryptocurrency.

With insights from a report by CNBC, Kennedy Jr. had between $100,001 and $250,000 worth of Bitcoin at the end of June. The investment is expected to be made after his speech at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in May. At this conference, he mentioned that he would try to be the first to accept Bitcoin donations in the United States, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that the financial disclosure filed on June 30,203, had no details about when the cryptocurrency was purchased and included that less than $201 was returned after the investment was made, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, it is expected that the filing does not indicate who made the purchase in the Kennedy family. However, many mentioned it was Kennedy Jr, Cointelegraph concluded.

