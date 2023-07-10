scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. subsidised about $250,000 in Bitcoin 

Reportedly, earlier Kennedy Jr denied investing in cryptocurrency

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Robert F. Kennedy Jr is a Democratic presidential candidate
Crypto market surveillance may be key to gaining SEC approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF

According to Cointelegraph, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a Democratic presidential candidate has about over  $250,000 in Bitcoin (BTC $30,177). It is believed that earlier he had denied being an investor in cryptocurrency.

With insights from a report by CNBC, Kennedy Jr. had between $100,001 and $250,000 worth of Bitcoin at the end of June. The investment is expected to be made after his speech at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in May. At this conference, he mentioned that he would try to be the first to accept Bitcoin donations in the United States, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that the financial disclosure filed on June 30,203, had no details about when the cryptocurrency was purchased and included that less than $201 was returned after the investment was made, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, it is expected that the filing does not indicate who made the purchase in the Kennedy family. However, many mentioned it was Kennedy Jr, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 10:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS