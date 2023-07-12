scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Near Foundation sees a fall in revenue in the second quarter of 2023

Reportedly, Near Treasury currently has about $349

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Near Foundation is a layer-one blockchain platform
Going by sources, Near Foundation is a layer-one blockchain platform

According to Cointelegraph, at the end of quarter 2 of 2023, Near Protocol’s (NEAR), a layer-one blockchain, revenues saw a fall of about $900 million. It is expected that this took place due to a fall in the price of NEAR tokens from $1.99 to $1.38 per piece. 

With insights from a report made on July 10, 2023, the Near Treasury currently has about $349 million in fiat, 315 million NEAR, and $90 million in loans and investments. Supposedly, a total of about $16 million and 1 million NEAR were added in quarter 2(Q2), Cointelegraph added.

Also Read

Furthermore, “The NEAR Foundation has continued to adopt a highly responsible approach to treasury management in order to minimize the risk of loss in a turbulent market, while continuing capital deployment to fulfill its mission. Exposure to non-NEAR assets, therefore, has been limited, with fiat reserves held in highly rated Swiss bank accounts,” the developers told Cointelegraph.

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 14:26 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS