KoinX collaborates with cryptocurrency tax filing platform ClearTax

According to an official release, KoinX, a cryptocurrency taxation, portfolio tracking, and accounting platform, has announced its collaboration with ClearTax, a platform catering to tax filing, tax practitioners and businesses.

It is expected that the collaboration of KoinX and ClearTax can enable users to access ClearTax’s tax filing services, making the tax filing easy. Supposedly, KoinX users can also use ClearTax’s features at special prices, with access to a simpler and faster method of calculating cryptocurrency taxes and filing tax reports with expert guidance.

“By integrating ClearTax, users may have swift access to ClearTax’s easy-to-use self-tax filing and assisted tax filing under the expert guidance feature which can avoid time-consuming research,” Punit Agarwal, CEO, KoinX, explained.

The partnership between ClearTax and KoinX is expected to enhance the efficiency of report filing and facilitate the navigation of complex cryptocurrency tax calculations for users. Furthermore, it is believed “ Through our collaboration with KoinX, we hope to empower cryptocurrency investors so that they can file their cryptocurrency taxes unfettered,” Avinash Polepally, cryptocurrency business head, ClearTax, concluded.

