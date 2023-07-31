scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Inside Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial house; A glimpse into the Rs 100 crore opulent mansion of Mukesh Ambani
Pause slide

Indian Supreme Court blame Union government for crypto rules delay

The government is yet to introduce the final draft of the crypto bill

Written by FE Digital Currency
There has been an increase in criminal activities involving crypto
There has been an increase in criminal activities involving crypto

According to a report in a local media outlet,  on July 27, 2023, Indian Supreme Court reprimanded the Union government due to the lack of crypto regulations in the country, stated Cointelegraph. 

The Supreme Court mentioned that it is “unfortunate” that the government has yet to release any clear guidelines around cryptocurrencies. The observation from the court came during the increased criminal activities involving cryptocurrencies. It is expected that this statement is directed to the Union government. The local daily reported that this might identify whether the Union government plans to set up any dedicated federal agency to investigate such crypto criminal cases, or not. 

Sources revealed that “You still don’t have any law, unfortunately. Do you have an agency at the national level to understand these cases and investigate them properly? We want you to identify a national specialised agency, in the national interest,” Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta explained.

Also Read
India is expected to face a shortage of 200,000 skilled IT professionals
Also Read

However, it is believed that the government is yet to introduce the final draft of the crypto bill despite assuring it would be completed repeatedly over the past four years, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 10:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS