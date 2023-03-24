scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

El Salvador president readies bill to eliminate taxes on tech

It’s believed that the tax cut would include computing and communications

Written by Reuters
In 2021, the country made Bitcoin a legal tender
In 2021, the country made Bitcoin a legal tender

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said on Thursday he will send to the country’s Congress next week a bill to eliminate all taxes on technology innovations as well as computing and communications hardware manufacturing.

“Next week, I’ll be sending a bill to congress to eliminate all taxes (income, property, capital gains and import tariffs) on technology innovations, such as software programming, coding, apps and AI development,” he said on Twitter. The tax cut would also encompass computing and communications hardware manufacturing, Bukele added.

The Salvadoran leader is eager to make the Central American country a cryptocurrency hub, adopting bitcoin as legal tender in 2021 and unveiling plans to create the world’s first “bitcoin city.” 

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-03-2023 at 11:40 IST

Stock Market