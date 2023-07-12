scorecardresearch
ConsenSys to add Linea network on its ecosystem

Reportedly, Linea will also include MetaMask

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, ConsenSys is a blockchain software platform
According to Cointelegraph, the Ethereum ecosystem will add another layer-2 scaling solution. It is expected that ConsenSys, a blockchain software platform, will partner with Linea network, which is expected to have improved scaling testing procedures.

Sources revealed that Linea will also include MetaMask, ConsenSys’ Ethereum browser wallet. This might allow Linea users to get access to its token bridge, swap and buy functionality, Cointelegraph added.

It is expected that “With the merge to Proof of Stake and the broad traction of the rollup-centric roadmap, Ethereum L2s are set to play a crucial role in making great advances in scalability and usability,” Joseph Lubin,  founder, CEO, ConsenSys, explained.

Furthermore, the announcement also included the shift of decentralised finance (DeFi) applications to Linea. Supposedly, this would increase capital efficient bridge which has inherited security from Ethereum’s mainnet, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 13:28 IST

