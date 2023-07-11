scorecardresearch
CoinDCX assigns head of customer experience role to Rajnish Vedi

Reportedly, Vedi will lead CoinDCX’s customer experience across all product lines

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by CoinDCX’s official website, it serves over 15 million customers
CoinDCX, an Indian crypto exchange, has appointed Rajnish Vedi as head of customer experience. 

According to an official release, Vedi will be building CoinDCX’s user experience. Reportedly, Vedi will lead CoinDCX’s customer experience across all product lines, including self-help platforms, voice and back-office inquiries and core product experience. It’s believed that Vedi will help improve the NPS (Net Promoter Score) and CSAT (Customer Satisfaction Score) by building customer journeys, customer communication and customer support practice.

“I am looking forward to being a part of this sector and helping enhance the experience for CoinDCX’s customers. I will be working on enhancing the customer experience, by offering query resolution,” Vedi said.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 14:50 IST

