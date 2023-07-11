CoinDCX assigns head of customer experience role to Rajnish Vedi

CoinDCX, an Indian crypto exchange, has appointed Rajnish Vedi as head of customer experience.

According to an official release, Vedi will be building CoinDCX’s user experience. Reportedly, Vedi will lead CoinDCX’s customer experience across all product lines, including self-help platforms, voice and back-office inquiries and core product experience. It’s believed that Vedi will help improve the NPS (Net Promoter Score) and CSAT (Customer Satisfaction Score) by building customer journeys, customer communication and customer support practice.

“I am looking forward to being a part of this sector and helping enhance the experience for CoinDCX’s customers. I will be working on enhancing the customer experience, by offering query resolution,” Vedi said.

