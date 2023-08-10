ChainCodeConsulting (CCL) collaborates with the India Blockchain Forum

According to an official release, ChainCodeConsulting (CCL) collaborated with the India Blockchain Forum (IBF), along with the backing of Google and Polygon. The stage is expected to be ready for the launch of SutR Web3 sandbox, an innovative powerhouse.

It is expected that Google Cloud provide a hierarchical structure for managing resources and policies within the Google Cloud Platform along with a streamlined approach to access controls, financial oversight, and resource allocation in the Sandbox. These capabilities might be able to help to translate to optimised operations, security and tailored services.

“With this Sandbox, we intend to increase our efforts of creating more secure and transparent solutions, removing the intricacies of manipulated and monopolised systems,” Alok Gupta, CEO, Chaincode Consulting, explained.

SutR Sandbox is expected to empower government bodies, enterprises, educational institutes,and young innovators by providing an environment to develop, test, and deploy decentralised applications (DApps). “Few state governments have shown interest in exploring the sandbox for building solutions aimed at improving public services” Sharat Chandra, Co-Founder, India Blockchain Forum, concluded.

