Cboe  updates its Exchange-Traded Fund applications

Cboe Global Markets, an exchange operator, has amended five spot Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) applications. It is expected that this will include a surveillance-sharing agreement (SSA) with Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that on July 11, 2023, Cboe updated its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the ETFs from Invesco, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity and the joint fund by ARK Invest and 21Shares, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that Cobe had “reached an agreement on terms with Coinbase” in order to enter into the SSA’s made on June 21, 2023. Supposedly, the initial filings for the ETFs mentioned that the people were “expecting to enter” an SSA prior to offering the ETFs, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, “[An exchange needs] a comprehensive surveillance-sharing agreement with a regulated market of significant size related to the underlying or reference Bitcoin assets,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

