Blockchain security blocks stolen funds amounting to about  $160 thousand  

CerTik,a smart-contract auditor, mentioned that it had blocked about $160,000 from Merlin, a zkSync-based decentralized exchange, stated Cointeleraph. It is expected that this exchange is behind the rogue insider “rugpull” which lost around $1.8 million last week.

On May 5, 2023, CertiK tweeted that it had freezed about $160,000 of the stolen funds and will continue to keep a track the movement of the stolen funds, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that CerTik wanted to collaborate with Merlin for recovering the stolen funds.“The lack of cooperation has complicated our efforts to validate and aid victims. We are focusing on working with law enforcement and have submitted information to relevant US & UK agencies,” CerTik added further.

Furthermore, “We are exploring all possibilities to fight exit scams with the $2M we’ve committed,” CerTik added, Cointelegraph concluded.

