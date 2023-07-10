scorecardresearch
Blockchain-based Shardeum raises $5.4 million 

According to an official release, the blockchain aims to leverage the funding to support growth of the ecosystem in lead-up to the mainnet launch this year

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Shardeum’s official website, it’s EVM-based
Shardeum, a layer-1 blockchain, has announced the close of a $5.4 million raise. 

According to an official release, the blockchain aims to leverage the funding to support growth of the ecosystem in lead-up to the mainnet launch this year. Reportedly, list of participants for this raise included Amber Group, Galxe, J17 Capital, TRGC, Jsquare, Bware Labs, Tané Labs, Hyperithm Group, Luganodes, Blockchain Ventures Hub, CryptoViet Ventures, Blue7, among others. 

“The completion of this raise from participants aims to put Shardeum in position to expand on our mission to cultivate a community. Given Shardeum’s consensus design and use of state sharding, validator participation seems to be accessible regardless of user access to computing resources. I believe this raise allows us to continue to prioritise decentralisation by growing our community of participants worldwide through education and other initiatives,” Kelsey McGuire, chief growth officer, Shardeum, said. 

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 14:45 IST

