Binance Academy releases data around Indian youths’ increasing curiosity in blockchain education

Binance Academy, the educational platform of Binance, has shared that more youths in India are getting into blockchain education.

According to an official release, majority of Binance Academy users in India are 19 to 25 years old (42%), followed by 20% aged between 31 to 40 years old, and 17% aged between 26 to 30 years old. Among Indian users, Binance Academy modules that reportedly saw highest number of enrolments and time spent are Introduction to Blockchain technology and Brief history of Blockchain technology. From what it’s understood, data showed that three Indian states with highest number of enrolments are West Bengal (13%), Uttar Pradesh (11%) and Maharashtra (9%).

Also Read Cryptoverse: Hungry exchanges fight for slice of American pie

“I believe education is the cornerstone of progress and innovation. This is a belief that has guided us at Binance Academy, as we strive to make the world of blockchain technology accessible to everyone. We are looking forward to announcing our partnership with Coursera. Together, we aim to combine the strengths with a vision – to provide education that will drive adoption and build the foundations for Web3.0,” Yi He, co-founder and chief marketing officer, Binance, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn