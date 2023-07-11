scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Arjun Bhuptani introduces ‘Sovereign Bridged Token’ protocols

Reportedly, the new proposal might help to prevent issues in decentralised finance

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Arjun Bhuptani is the founder of Connext
The change means that government will notify a negative list or no go countries for companies where they cannot transfer the personal data of users. (IE)

On July 7, 2023, an Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) was made to standardise how network tokens are exchanged. It is believed that the “Sovereign Bridged Token” standard, or EIP-7281, will enable token issuers to create canonical bridges across multiple networks, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the EIP was co-authored by Arjun Bhuptani, founder, Connext, a bridging protocol. In a July 7, 2023, social media post, Bhuptani mentioned that the protocol might help to avoid issues such as the July 6, 2023, Multichain incident, which many experts identified as a hack, Cointelegraph added.

“In the event of a hack or vulnerability for a given bridge (e.g. today’s Multichain hack), issuer risk is capped to the rate limit of that bridge and issuers can seamlessly delist a bridge without needing to go through a painful and time-intensive migration process with users,” Arjun Bhuptani explained. 

Also Read
Also Read

It is expected that the proposal might help to prevent issues in decentralised finance and enable them to issue the same official token. Furthermore, it will eliminate the need for multiple versions of the same token, Bhuptani told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 09:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS