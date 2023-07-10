scorecardresearch
Arcadia Finance faces a hack of about $455,000

Reportedly, there is a lack of reentrancy protection

Written by Poulami Saha
Going by sources, Arcadia Finance is a non-custodial decentralised finance protocol
According to Cointelegraph, a hacker drained about $455,000 from Arcadia Finance, a  non-custodial, decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol. It is expected that it was executed by exploiting a code vulnerability.

Sources revealed that PeckShield, a blockchain investigator, had warned about the hack on Arcadia Finance, and believed that the cause was “the lack of untrusted input validation.” Supposedly, the code did not have a validation mechanism to cross-check fake inputs. This drawback allowed the hacker to drain funds worth about $455,000 from Ethereum (darcWETH) and Optimism (darcUSDC) vaults, Cointelegraph added. 

“In addition, there is a lack of reentrancy protection, which allows for the instant liquidation to bypass the internal vault health check,” PeclShield explained.

Also Read
It is believed most of the stolen funds about 180 Ether (ETH $1,861) were from Optimism, and was trained through Tornado Cash. Furthermore, the stolen tokens valued at over $103,000 (at the time of writing) present on Ethereum  was still present in the hacked wallet address, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 15:58 IST

