scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Gap funding needed: Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak

“We have no choice but to go beyond capital that expects returns. Capital that is ready to take losses; this needs to come from businesses,” he said at the B20 Summit.

Written by Rohit Vaid
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank ceo, Kotak Mahindra Bank new ceo, rbi on Kotak Mahindra Bank
Other panellist highlighted that enormous amount of capital to finance the climate transition is needed.

Governments should offer loss guarantees through gap funding for clean energy transition, said Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak on Saturday. He said the move will require substantial capital pool as well.

“We have no choice but to go beyond capital that expects returns. Capital that is ready to take losses; this needs to come from businesses,” he said at the B20 Summit.

Also Read

“We also need to ensure that the solution is not worse than the problem and doesn’t make it worse in the long term.” He also said funding for clean technology initiatives must stem from businesses in collaboration with governments. Other panellist highlighted that enormous amount of capital to finance the climate transition is needed.

Also Read
Also Read

“We need to focus on transition finance, particularly for the challenging hard-to-abate sectors and the workers and communities associated with these sectors,” Carney said. He said that $100-150 billion should flow yearly from developed countries to emerging economies to help them transition. Mark E Tucker, group chairman, HSBC Holdings, UK, said HSBC has pledged to provide $1 trillion by 2030 towards climate transition.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-08-2023 at 06:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS