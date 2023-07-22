Real-time monitoring for 66 airports: Amit Shah inaugurates centralised aviation security control centre – Details here

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a centralised aviation security control centre in Delhi to monitor all threats and social media activity for the 66 civil airports currently under the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)’s security cover. The aviation security control centre (ASCC) will operate round-the-clock, providing real-time data monitoring and trend analysis of passengers and air traffic.

CISF is responsible for guarding 66 passenger airports out of the total 134 operational airports in India. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the ASCC features a data centre, research and development lab, and a war room to handle emergencies efficiently.

To effectively resolve incidents occurring at airports in real-time, the centralised monitoring centre was established due to increased air traffic, evolving threat perceptions, and the geographical spread of airports across the country.

The ASCC will gather real-time data from security operations control centres at the 66 airports, including major ones like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar. This comprehensive data will provide insights into passenger traffic and resource mobilisation for optimal utilisation.

Among its responsibilities, the centre will monitor bomb threat calls, VVIP movements, passenger clearance time, security gadget utilisation, and queue management systems at these airports.

The technical laboratory at the ASCC will conduct trend analysis of real-time data and research advanced and artificial intelligence-based aviation security equipment worldwide. It will also compare different equipment and assess its applicability at Indian airports, enhancing decision-making capabilities at higher levels.

The ASCC will actively engage with social media platforms, resolving issues through monitoring and maintaining two-way communication with all airport units of the CISF, external agencies, and stakeholders to ensure better coordination and cooperation.

With a storage capacity of 300 TB, a 50 Mbps Lease line from MTNL, and an IP-PBX for 110 intercom telephone connections, the data centre at the ASCC is well-equipped to handle the demands of secure communication.

As part of the aviation security group, CISF provides armed security cover to 66 airports, operating under the command of the Union home ministry. The ASCC will play a critical role in safeguarding India’s civil aviation facilities, ensuring passenger safety, and responding efficiently to any potential threats.