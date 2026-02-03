The Central Government has notified the Baggage Rules, 2026, along with the New Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026, and a Master Circular, aimed at streamlining customs procedures for international travelers. According to the government, these measures are designed “to simplify procedures, enhance transparency, enable electronic and advance declarations and ensure smooth clearance,” reflecting modern travel realities and rising passenger expectations.

ALSO READ Air India confirms grounding a Boeing 787 aircraft, after pilot reported fuel switch defect



The rules have been formulated in consultation with stakeholders, including various Ministries, airport operators, and passenger feedback. They intend to balance facilitation with regulatory compliance, while supporting India’s position as a globally connected and tourism-friendly destination.

Higher duty-free allowances for all categories of passengers

The revised framework significantly increases general duty-free allowances for different passenger categories:

Residents: Rs 75,000

Tourists of Indian origin: Rs 75,000

Foreigners with valid visa (other than tourist visa): Rs 75,000

Tourists of foreign origin: Rs 25,000

Crew members: Rs 2,500

Passengers arriving via land borders, however, will not be entitled to any general duty-free allowance.

In addition, transfer of residence benefits have been modernized, providing simplified duty-free limits:

Up to 12 months: Rs 1.5 lakh

1–2 years: Rs 3 lakh

Above 2 years: Rs 7.5 lakh

The benefits now include a single, rationalized list of duty-free articles with an overall value cap based on eligibility, making the process easier for returning residents.

Special provisions for jewellery, laptops, pets and temporary imports

For returning residents or tourists of Indian origin who stayed abroad for more than a year, duty-free jewellery allowances are now purely weight-based, removing outdated value caps:

Females: up to 40 grams

Others: up to 20 grams

The new rules also provide facilities for temporary import or re-import, allowing passengers to obtain temporary baggage import or export certificates for hassle-free clearance at arrival, avoiding unnecessary detention of goods.

Other consolidated concessions include duty-free import of one laptop per passenger above 18 years and provisions for carrying pets. According to the government, the Master Circular and new Regulations consolidate and revise 35 earlier circulars, providing clarity on operationalization and implementation of the updated rules.

Passenger facilitation remains a priority. As the government said, the revised framework focuses on “higher duty-free limits, reduced detention, digital and simplified processes, simplified procedures to enhance passenger convenience, while strengthening India’s position as a globally connected and tourism-friendly destination through uniform implementation across Customs formations.”