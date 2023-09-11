IndiGo’s latest offer! New flight to boost connectivity to Middle East – Know route, timing, frequency and other details

In welcome news for air passengers in India, IndiGo has started an operation between Manohar International Airport (MOPA) in North Goa to Abu Dhabi. It is being operated thrice a week from both places.

This is the sixth direct connectivity

With this initiative, IndiGo is looking to meet the increasing travel demand between Goa and the Middle East. This will be the sixth airport in India from where passengers can directly take flights to Abu Dhabi. The other five cities where travellers can take direct flights for the United Arab Emirates capital are – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, and Hyderabad.

With this new addition, passengers will have an additional choice of flights to reach their desired destination. It may be noted that while the one flight (6E 505) from MOPA to Abu Dhabi will depart every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, the other flight (6E 506) from Abu Dhabi to MOPA will also depart for its desired destination on the same days.

Speaking about the addition of this new flight, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo said that over the years, the airline has witnessed increasing demand for UAE which has increased in the post-COVID pandemic in the country.

“We are extremely pleased to commence operations between the popular seaside destination of North Goa (MOPA Airport) and the majestic skyscraper-filled city of Abu Dhabi. Over the years, we have witnessed a mounting demand for travel to the UAE, a demand that has only intensified in the post-pandemic era. As India’s largest carrier, we are driven to meet this demand by connecting these two prominent tourist hubs,” he said.

Number of flights in a week

The addition of this flight means IndiGo is now flying 52 times a week to Abu Dhabi from different cities, helping UAE become more reachable for tourism and trade purposes for people in India.

“As we venture into new skies, bringing people to their favoured destinations, we are committed to delivering on our promise of providing affordable, punctual, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive network,” Malhotra added further.