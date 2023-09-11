scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

IndiGo’s latest offer! New flight to boost connectivity to Middle East – Know route, timing, frequency and other details

With this initiative, IndiGo is looking to meet the increasing travel demand between Goa and the Middle East.

Written by Subhajit Dasgupta
Indigo
The addition of this flight means IndiGo is now flying 52 times a week to Abu Dhabi from different cities. (Reuters)

In welcome news for air passengers in India, IndiGo has started an operation between Manohar International Airport (MOPA) in North Goa to Abu Dhabi. It is being operated thrice a week from both places.

This is the sixth direct connectivity

With this initiative, IndiGo is looking to meet the increasing travel demand between Goa and the Middle East. This will be the sixth airport in India from where passengers can directly take flights to Abu Dhabi. The other five cities where travellers can take direct flights for the United Arab Emirates capital are – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, and Hyderabad.

Also Read

With this new addition, passengers will have an additional choice of flights to reach their desired destination. It may be noted that while the one flight (6E 505) from MOPA to Abu Dhabi will depart every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, the other flight (6E 506) from Abu Dhabi to MOPA will also depart for its desired destination on the same days.

Also Read

Speaking about the addition of this new flight, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo said that over the years, the airline has witnessed increasing demand for UAE which has increased in the post-COVID pandemic in the country.

Also Read

“We are extremely pleased to commence operations between the popular seaside destination of North Goa (MOPA Airport) and the majestic skyscraper-filled city of Abu Dhabi. Over the years, we have witnessed a mounting demand for travel to the UAE, a demand that has only intensified in the post-pandemic era. As India’s largest carrier, we are driven to meet this demand by connecting these two prominent tourist hubs,” he said.

Number of flights in a week

The addition of this flight means IndiGo is now flying 52 times a week to Abu Dhabi from different cities, helping UAE become more reachable for tourism and trade purposes for people in India.

“As we venture into new skies, bringing people to their favoured destinations, we are committed to delivering on our promise of providing affordable, punctual, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive network,” Malhotra added further.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 08:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS