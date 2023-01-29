Pre-Budget 2023 Live Updates: Sector-wise expectations from FM Sitharaman

India Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth Budget on February 1. In view of the global recessionary environment, the Finance Minister has to find the balance between maintaining fiscal deficit and pursuing populist agenda. She is expected to focus on job creation, and improved funding for infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and other important sectors. Being the last full Budget of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before Lok Sabha Elections 2025, Sithraman is also expected to announce various tax relief measures for the common man. While the finer details of the Budget will be known on February 1, track this space for live updates on Budget 2023 expectations.
Talking about tax expectations from Budget 2023, Jyoti Bhandari, Founder and CEO of Lovak Capital says that the salaried class is expecting for exemptions in tax slabs and increasing their take home income. “Several tax experts have proposed that the government raise the basic exemption limit under the Income Tax Act to Rs 5 lakh. The basic income tax exemption limit is currently set at Rs 2.5 lakhs per year under both the new and old income tax regimes. Individuals earning up to Rs. 2.5 lakh are exempt from paying taxes. Changes in previous budgets effectively made annual income up to Rs 5 lakh tax-free. The basic exemption limit, however, has not been revised since fiscal year 2014-15.”
Ahead of the Budget Speech 2023, Ranjeet Mahtani, Partner at Dhruva Advisors, says the real estate sector is hoping for a reduction in GST rates for construction materials in the upcoming Budget 2023 to combat inflation and control raw material costs. “Lowering GST on materials like cement and steel could lower input costs for developers and ultimately the cost of construction, making it more affordable for buyers and increasing demand for real estate. The inability to claim input tax credit increases expenses, and a decrease in GST rate on inputs will have a beneficial effect on the economy by decreasing the cost of housing.”