Pre-Budget 2023 Live Updates: Sector-wise expectations from FM Sitharaman

09:12 (IST) 29 Jan 2023

Income Tax Budget 2023 expectations: Hike in Basic Exemption Limit expected

Talking about tax expectations from Budget 2023, Jyoti Bhandari, Founder and CEO of Lovak Capital says that the salaried class is expecting for exemptions in tax slabs and increasing their take home income. “Several tax experts have proposed that the government raise the basic exemption limit under the Income Tax Act to Rs 5 lakh. The basic income tax exemption limit is currently set at Rs 2.5 lakhs per year under both the new and old income tax regimes. Individuals earning up to Rs. 2.5 lakh are exempt from paying taxes. Changes in previous budgets effectively made annual income up to Rs 5 lakh tax-free. The basic exemption limit, however, has not been revised since fiscal year 2014-15.”