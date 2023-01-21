Budget 2023: Govt expects direct tax growth to slow in FY24

Union Budget: Maintaining the current high growth in direct tax collections may be a challenge next fiscal due to the impact of the high base, as well as the expected slowdown in global economic growth, said a senior government source.

“It would be difficult to maintain the current 19.5% growth rate in gross direct tax collections in 2023-24,” the source said, adding that the expected lower nominal GDP growth in 2023-24, due to a possible global recession, could impact income tax collections.

The comments come just ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to unveil the fiscal maths including the expected nominal GDP growth rate, as well as targets for tax collections.

It is expected that gross direct tax collections, which include personal income tax and corporate tax, are likely to exceed the conservative Budget target of Rs 14.2 trillion by at least Rs 2 trillion in the current fiscal and will help bridge the fiscal deficit of 6.4%. Collections in FY22 were Rs 14.16 trillion, much higher than the revised estimate of Rs 12.5 trillion.

Direct tax collections (pre-refunds) shot up by nearly 25% year-on-year between April 1 and January 10 this fiscal, while collections excluding refunds grew by 19.55% in the period to Rs 12.31 trillion, amounting to 86.68% of the full-year target. Of the post-refunds collections which go into the divisible tax pool, 41% is transferred to states to honour the award of the Finance Commission.

As per the first advance estimates of national income, the economy is expected to grow by 15.4% in nominal terms and at 7% in real terms this fiscal. Economists expect real GDP growth at about 6% to 6.5% next fiscal, with nominal GDP growth estimated at about 10% to 11% due to lower inflation. Consequently, a moderation in tax revenues is also being factored in, which in turn could limit the Centre’s ability to reduce the fiscal deficit sharply in 2023-24.

Rating agency Icra has projected direct tax revenues to grow by 11% next fiscal from about 18% this fiscal owing to the base effect. It expects indirect taxes to grow by 8% in 2023-24, dragged down by lower customs duty collections.

“The estimated growth in gross tax revenue for fiscal year 2024 is similar to our nominal GDP growth forecast of 10% for that fiscal, implying a tax buoyancy of about 1.0, in line with the decadal average seen during FY2010-2019. However, the growth in direct taxes is likely to outpace that in indirect taxes in FY2024, similar to the trend expected in FY202,” Icra said.

Nomura also said that lower nominal GDP growth means lower tax collections. “The government may forecast gross tax revenue growth of 11.9% year on year in 2023-24, down from 13.8% in 2022-23,” it said in a recent note.