Pre-Budget Expectations 2023 Live Updates (January 28): Increase in Basic Exemption Limit, higher limits under Section 80C, Section 80D and tax relief for homebuyers, salaried employees and senior citizens are some of the top personal tax expectations from the upcoming Budget on February 1.
Ahead of the Budget speech on February 1, it has been reported that the Government is mulling various tax sops for the middle class including salaried employees, women and senior citizens. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also expected to keep the Fiscal Deficit in check while making higher Capex allocations to boost sectors such as infrastructure and manufacturing.
Also Read: Budget Expectations Sector-Wise on Jan 27
Higher allocations for agriculture, health, education and the Narendra Modi Government’s flagship schemes are also expected. Track this space for the latest news and updates on Pre-Budget 2023 Expectations.
Umesh Gala, Partner at Dhruva Advisors that the taxation of cryptocurrencies is in a relatively nascent stage not just in India but across the globe and will evolve over a period of time. The specific provisions for taxing cryptocurrencies were introduced in the last Budget. Whilst the provisions provide clarity on many aspects, there are some areas on which clarity is sought by the crypto industry.
Karan Ambwani, India Lead at dYdX Foundation, says that there should be more focus on the Web3 and digital assets industry in the budget this year with a positive lens as it is starting to become a major contributor to the tech economy in India with many new startups forming, facilitating inflow of venture capital and creating thousands of high paying domestic and international jobs. “I expect the government to revisit the tax provisions to make it more innovation-friendly and comparable to other fintech industries in the country,” he says.