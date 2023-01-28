09:18 (IST) 28 Jan 2023

Budget expectations live: Experts say Govt should remove crypto tax ambiguities

Umesh Gala, Partner at Dhruva Advisors that the taxation of cryptocurrencies is in a relatively nascent stage not just in India but across the globe and will evolve over a period of time. The specific provisions for taxing cryptocurrencies were introduced in the last Budget. Whilst the provisions provide clarity on many aspects, there are some areas on which clarity is sought by the crypto industry.

Karan Ambwani, India Lead at dYdX Foundation, says that there should be more focus on the Web3 and digital assets industry in the budget this year with a positive lens as it is starting to become a major contributor to the tech economy in India with many new startups forming, facilitating inflow of venture capital and creating thousands of high paying domestic and international jobs. “I expect the government to revisit the tax provisions to make it more innovation-friendly and comparable to other fintech industries in the country,” he says.