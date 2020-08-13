Inox Group to sponsor Team India at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

The Olympics, earlier scheduled to be held in 2020, were postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), governing body for the Olympic Movement in India and Inox Group, today announced a new partnership. The partnership between IOA and Inox will see the Group associate with IOA as the official sponsor of the Indian Olympic team to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The Olympics, earlier scheduled to be held in 2020, were postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the partnership agreement will further support team India’s promotions through the Group’s entertainment company, Inox Leisure Limited. “We are happy to announce this partnership with Inox Group which will be beneficial for all our athletes and the organisation,” Rajeev Mehta, IOA Secretary General, said.

The Inox Group is a diversified Indian conglomerate with activities spanning manufacturing medical and industrial gases, cryogenic equipment, LNG storage and distribution equipment, besides owning multiplex chains.

Inox Group has always assigned priority to India’s all-round progress, Siddharth Jain, Inox Group Director, said. “We are honoured and privileged to be able to support India’s Olympic dream through this prestigious association with the Indian Olympic Association. We look forward to the Indian contingent scaling new heights in the next Olympics,” he added.

In the recent past, Inox Group has worked towards supporting various sporting events, teams and leagues in the field of table tennis, football, badminton, running, basketball and cricket, and building awareness among masses through effective promotional initiatives.

The Indian Olympic Association is the governing body for the Olympic Movement in India. As an affiliated member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), the IOA administers various aspects of sports governance and athletes’ welfare in the country. In this regard, the IOA oversees the representation of athletes or teams participating in the Olympic Games, Asian Games and other international multi-sport competitions of IOC, CGF, OCA and ANOC.

