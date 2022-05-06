Goafest 2022: AAAI unveils new logo

At the 15th edition of Goafest 2022, Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) unveiled its new logo. AAAI’s new logo, created by Tempest Advertising’s art director, Lohidasu, was unveiled during the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The agency’s design was chosen amidst 200 entries. Furthermore, the winner received a prize of Rs 1 lakh.

As per the advertising association, the logo effectively brought the past, present and the future of both AAAI and advertising in unison. The official unveiling of the redesigned logo at the Goafest, was done by Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO of FCB Ulka and actress, Yami Gautam.

It was last month when AAAI had announced a contest to redesign its logo to reflect the future of advertising and recast the descriptor ‘Advertising Agencies Association of India’ so as to reflect the evolving larger world of marketing communications.

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed trade association of advertising agencies, formed in 1945, to promote their industry interests so that they continue to make an essential and ever-increasing contribution to the nation. The AAAI today is truly representative, with a very large number of small, medium and large-sized agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80% of the advertising business placed in the country.

