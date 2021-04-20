Amit Jain named as chairperson of MMA India board of directors

Jain succeeds Priya Nair, executive director, beauty and personal care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

MMA, formerly known as the Mobile Marketing Association, has announced the appointment of Amit Jain, managing director, L’Oréal India as chairperson of its India board of directors. Jain will be responsible for steering MMA’s endeavours to innovate and transform modern marketing in India and help marketers adopt and accelerate best practices in it. He succeeds Priya Nair, executive director, beauty and personal care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Nair will move into a new role as chair emeritus of MMA India.

An FMCG veteran, Jain brings a wealth of global experience and a deep understanding of India having been in leadership roles in Coca-Cola, Viacom, and AkzoNobel over the past two decades. “MMA has been doing stellar work in helping marketers use insights and tools to harness the convergence of marketing and technology to drive personalised and customised engagement, in line with evolving consumer needs and purchase behaviour. I am delighted to take on this role and lead MMA’s commitment to shape the future of marketing today by bringing brands closer to consumers through connected consumer journeys,” Jain said.

“Amit Jain’s business leadership, progressive outlook and experience in managing credible boards will help in shaping the future of Modern Marketing for MMA India at a time when it’s central to all marketers to drive business ROI, customer engagement and innovations,” Moneka Khurana, country head, MMA India added.

According to Rohit Dadwal, managing director, MMA Asia Pacific, Jain’s deep knowledge of digital marketing in the 21st century will prove invaluable to the furthering of MMA’s mission in advancing modern marketing in India. “I look forward to working with Amit and would like to thank Priya for her invaluable contribution and for paving the way forward,” he stated.

