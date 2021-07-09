After Hours: Manabu Yamazaki, president and CEO, Canon India

Exploring new countries and meeting people is what I love about my job, says Yamazaki

The Job

I have been working with Canon for 32 years, and during this period, I have had the opportunity to travel a lot and see various cultures and geographies. Exploring new countries and meeting people is what I love about my job. I have recently joined Canon India and the experience so far has been exciting. In my current role, I am overseeing Canon’s business strategy and operations in the country. Being in India is an exciting opportunity, as it is multinational, multicultural and multilingual, with continuous growth expectations as a market with a huge population.

The Weekdays

As we continue to work remotely, most of my working hours are spent in connecting with my team members through virtual meetings and keeping the engine warm. Despite the busy workday, I make it a point to take time out to read and improve my knowledge on trends, technologies and cultures. During my break time, I prefer to take a 15-minute power nap to recharge myself. In between, I also indulge in sipping black coffee thrice a day.

The Weekend

Weekends are meant to relax and slip into some repose mood. If it were not for the lockdowns, you would find me cycling and swimming. But I make sure to take a one-hour long walk. I play the piano, and also enjoy watching movies during the weekends.

The Toys

I am fond of playing and listening to music; hence, I love being in the company of my piano. As we all are working from home, my laptop and yoga mat have become equally important gears for me.

The Logos

I love gadgets, luxury watches and cars. My favourite brands are TAG Heuer, Panerai, Apple, Yamaha, Uniqlo, Maserati, and Giorgio Armani.

