SHRM Tech 26, an HR technology conference and expo organised by SHRM concluded with a strong message that while artificial intelligence is rapidly changing workplaces, human leadership will continue to play the most important role in shaping the future of work.

Business and HR leaders at the event discussed how companies can use AI in hiring, employee engagement, and workplace transformation while keeping people, trust, and inclusion at the centre.

SHRM India CEO Achal Khanna said the future of work will depend on how leaders use technology to unlock human potential. “The future of work will not be defined by AI alone but by how leaders use technology to unlock human potential at scale,” Achal Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, SHRM India, APAC & MENA said.

Opening the second day of the conference, Mahindra & Mahindra Executive Director and CEO Rajesh Jejurikar said “business transformation is no longer only about digital technology but also about aligning talent, technology, and business goals for long-term growth”.

SHRM India’s Head of AI and Transformation Shaakun Khanna said “organisations are now moving from testing AI to implementing it on a larger scale and are focusing on practical solutions that deliver results”.

The conference also featured masterclasses and panel discussions on AI in HR, employee engagement, and leadership. Industry leaders from companies including Siemens Healthineers, BPCL, Godrej Industries, Reliance Industries, Oracle, and Network18 discussed how AI is changing workplaces and talent strategies.

The event concluded with actor and filmmaker Boman Irani highlighting the importance of creativity, empathy, and storytelling in the AI era. Speakers at the conference agreed that technology should be used to strengthen human potential rather than replace people.