As demand for secure and locally governed digital infrastructure continues to rise, companies are increasingly focusing on building cloud platforms that address data security, compliance and operational needs. In this space, ESDS Software Solution Ltd. has introduced Swaraj Cloud, an AI-powered sovereign cloud platform designed to operate on infrastructure hosted within India.

The company said the platform aims to help businesses and government organisations meet growing data residency and compliance requirements under Indian regulations.

The launch comes amid increasing focus on data localisation following frameworks such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology cloud guidelines and regulatory requirements for sectors including banking and financial services.

ESDS said Swaraj Cloud operates on its own physical servers, storage and networking infrastructure hosted in Indian data centres, with workloads governed under Indian jurisdiction. The company highlighted that the platform is not based on a foreign cloud service model but is built on domestic infrastructure.

“India’s digital growth now requires stronger control over its cloud, AI and computing infrastructure. Swaraj Cloud is designed to support this shift by providing a platform where data, technology and governance remain within India,” said Piyush Somani Promoter, Managing Director and Chairman ESDS Software Solution Ltd.

The platform introduces an AI-based “Prompt-to-Production” capability, which allows enterprises to describe their requirements and generate cloud environments through an automated process. According to ESDS, the system can recommend architectures, map compliance requirements, generate cost estimates and deploy environments without manual infrastructure configuration.

“With Swaraj Cloud, enterprises do not have to choose between capability and sovereignty. The platform is aimed at addressing operational needs while helping organisations meet regulatory expectations,” said Komal Somani, Whole-time Director, ESDS Software Solution Ltd.

Swaraj Cloud also includes services across cloud computing, AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, managed Kubernetes, compliance monitoring and developer tools. ESDS said the platform will initially target sectors such as banking, government, healthcare and other regulated industries where data security and compliance are key requirements.

The company said the platform is part of its broader focus on developing domestic digital infrastructure and reducing dependence on external cloud ecosystems.