Aadhaar Update: Modi govt notifies new entities for Aadhaar authentication service – Check full list

Aadhaar Authentication Services: Govt notifies list of new entities.

Aadhaar Authentication Service: The Ministry of Finance has notified lists of new reporting entities that can undertake Aadhaar authentication service of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under Section 11A of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002. The new list of reporting entities includes Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Exide Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, PNB Metlife India Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company Limited etc. In a Gazette notification (GSR 262 (E) dated 23rd April 2020) the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance said that the Central Government, after consultation with UIDAI and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India notifies the reporting entities (mentioned below) to undertake Aadhaar authentication service of the Unique Identification Authority of India under section 11A of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. These agencies are:

1. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited

2. Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company Limited

3. Exide Life Insurance Company Limited

4. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited

5. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

6. India First Life Insurance Company Limited

7. Max Life Insurance Company Limited

8. PNB Metlife India Insurance Company Limited

9. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited

10. Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited

11. Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited

12. Aegon Life Insurance Company Limited

13. Shriram Life Insurance Company Limited

14. Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited

15. Pramerica Life Insurance Limited

16. Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited

17. Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited

18. IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Limited

19. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited

20. Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company Limited

21. Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited

22. Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited

23. Acko General Insurance Limited

24. Royal Sundaram General Insurance Company Limited

25. SBI General Insurance Company Limited

26. HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited

27. Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Limited

28. Manipal Cigna Health Insurance Company Limited

29. Religare Health Insurance Company Limited

In another notification (G.S.R. 261 (E) dated 22nd April 2020) the Department of revenue, Ministry of Finance said that Central Government, after consultation with the UIDAI and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) notified the following entities to “undertake Aadhaar authentication service of the Unique Identification Authority of India under section 11A of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002.” These entities are:

1. Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

2. National Securities Depository Limited

3. Central Depository Services (India) Limited

4. CDSL Ventures Limited

5. NSDL Database Management Limited

6. NSE Data and Analytics Limited

7. CAMS Investor Services Private Limited

8 Computer Age Management Services Private Limited

9. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.