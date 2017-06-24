Suicide bomber killed, 11 wounded as Saudi Arabian authorities foil terror attack in Mecca ahead of Eid

The suicide bomber was killed in the blast and wounded 11 others. (Source: AP)

Saudi Arabian authorities have foiled a terror attack as a suicide bomber blew himself up close to Mecca’s Grand Mosque. Saudi authorities claim that they have disrupted a plot to target an attack on the holiest shrine of Islam during the end of Ramadan. According to the Saudi interior ministry, it launched a raid in two areas in Mecca and one raid in Jiddah. The two raids in Mecca included a raid in Ajyad Al-Masafi neighbourhood which is located close to the Grand Mosque, newswire service AP reported.

The suicide bomber was killed in the blast and wounded 11 others. The wounded included six foreigners and five members of the security forces. The Saudi Interior Ministry also said that five people including a woman have been arrested in connection with the blast, AP reported.

The Saudi Arabian government has said that the terrorists whose aim was to destabilise Saudi Arabia were getting their instructions from abroad. The Saudi authorities have not released the name of the terror outfit linked to the suicide bomber. Neither ISIS nor Al-Qaida has claimed any involvement in the foiled terror activity.

The terror ring has been busted days after King Salman changed the Saudi accession order by making his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman the Crown Prince of the Kingdom. Mohammed bin Salman is currently the Defense Minister of the oil-rich Arabian nation, AP reported.

Mohammed bin Salman is also the architect of Saudi Arabia’s intervention in the civil war in Yemen. Salman has in the past made comments about Saudi Arabia confronting its rival Iran. Meanwhile, Iran has condemned the attack and claimed that it will work with other nations to confront terror, according to AP.