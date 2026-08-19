The United Arab Emirates announced that it has suspended trade ties and financial transactions with Iran “until further notice,” according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

In his declaration on Tuesday, UAE Foreign Ministry’s Communications Director Afra Al Hameli cited “regional escalations” as contributing to the major development. The unprecedented announcement from UAE officials came hot on the heels of the nation’s Ministry of Interior’s alert to residents about “potential missile threats,” a first of its kind of incident reported since the Fujairah port was targeted on May 4.

The communication shared over their official social media handles, in turn, came a day after the 60-day deadline for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran elapsed on Monday. Both sides signed it in June in hopes of potentially resolving the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28 with the US and Israel launching a joint military action against Tehran.

UAE halts trade with Iran: See statement

Addressing the new changes, the UAE’s foreign affairs ministry stated that “in light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security, all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, the country’s defence ministry said it had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran. In a subsequent statement, UAE’s officials said that the missiles, which later fell into the sea, sought to target “maritime traffic.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, on the other hand, vehemently refuted the claims on Wednesday, slamming them as “baseless.”

This is a developing story.