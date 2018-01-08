North Korea behaving out of fear, says CIA Director Michael Pompeo

CIA Director Michael Pompeo. (Reuters)

North Korea has reached out to South Korea to begin talks because it is being “strangled” by President Donald Trump who has made clear that their behaviour is “unacceptable”, CIA Director Michael Pompeo said today. South Korea offered to hold high-level talks with North Korea this week after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was open to negotiations as his country aims to strengthen its nuclear weapons programme. “The North Koreans are behaving out of fear, that is they are very concerned that America for the first time in an awfully long time is serious about denuclearizing the peninsula,” Pompeo was quoted by Fox News. Responding to a series of questions on the recent North Korean behaviour, Pompeo said the North Koreans are trying to find a foothold, trying to find a place to reach out. “We’ll just have to wait and see how the conversations going Tuesday,” he said, referring to the scheduled talks between the North Korea and South Korea.

North Koreans, he said, are in a tough spot. “President Trump has made very clear that the US policy is denuclearisation of the peninsula and that we are going to achieve that,” he said. “So, the North Koreans doing what they have historically done, reaching out, trying to find space, trying to come up for air when they are being strangled by a president who’s made very clear that their behavior is unacceptable. This his is certainly part of that,” he said.

“We’ll see how the talks go on Tuesday of this week and what they are able to resolve with respect to the Olympics. But the American position is unchanged,” Pompeo said.