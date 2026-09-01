Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on Monday, with the two leaders discussing India-Russia ties, trade, defence and other areas of cooperation. Modi also used the meeting to make a fresh appeal for peace in Ukraine, telling Putin that it was time to “move from an endless war towards an end to the war.”

After the meeting, Modi and Putin travelled together in the same car to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena, in a display of their close ties.

The meeting was followed by a significant disclosure from Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who said 51 Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces have died during the Ukraine war. Of the 227 Indians recruited, 139 have been discharged, while India continues talks with Moscow for the release and return of those still serving.

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India-Russia ties remain strong

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders reviewed progress in “political, economic, defence, energy, space, mobility and people-to-people ties.” They also discussed the outcome of the 27th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural matters, which was held in Moscow on August 24.

The two leaders also discussed conflicts beyond Ukraine, including the situation in West Asia and the Black Sea region.

The PMO said they “shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers.”

PM Modi calls for an end to the Ukraine war

Before the meeting began, Modi used his opening remarks to make a direct appeal for peace in Ukraine.

“Every day spent in war pushes humanity backwards, while every step taken towards peace fills humanity with a new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from an endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity,” Modi said.

He also referred to India’s long-standing message of peace. “The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha has one message: to follow the path of peace. I look forward to discussing these matters with you today,” Modi said. Modi said India had continued to discuss the Ukraine conflict with Russia and would keep supporting efforts to find a peaceful solution.

Modi had made a similar appeal to Putin at the 2022 SCO Summit in Samarkand, when he said, “Today’s era is not an era of war.”

India has since maintained a careful position on the conflict. New Delhi has kept its close defence and energy ties with Moscow and continued buying Russian crude oil, while also calling for peace and refusing to directly condemn Russia at the United Nations.

51 Indians dead, 139 discharged from Russian army

The figures on Indians serving in the Russian military were shared by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri while briefing reporters about Modi’s visit to Kyrgyzstan. Replying to a question from ANI, Misri said that 227 Indian nationals had been recruited into the Russian army. Of these, 139 have since been discharged, while 51 have died.

“At last count, we had information about 227 Indian nationals who had been recruited into the Russian army,” Misri said. “Out of that, we have information that 139 of our nationals have been discharged from the army. And unfortunately, of course, we have information also about 51 people who have perished so far.”

The issue has been a concern for India for more than two years. Several Indian men were reportedly recruited by agents who promised them well-paid jobs in Russia. Many later found themselves serving with the Russian military and being sent towards the war front.

Families of those who died, as well as those whose relatives are still in Russia, have repeatedly asked the Indian government to help bring them home.

Misri said India has continued to raise the issue with Russia.

“The issue of our nationals, our citizens, being recruited into the Russian armed forces has been discussed between India and Russia at various levels on various occasions,” he said. “This is an issue that we are in constant discussions with the Russian side.”

He added that the Indian Embassy in Moscow is keeping track of the Indians still in the Russian military.

“Our embassy in Moscow is monitoring this situation regularly with regard to the release and repatriation of these Indian citizens,” Misri said. “And we are in discussions with the Russian side to ensure that any cases that remain are discharged at the earliest so that we can return these people to their families at the earliest.”

The government did not provide further details on when the 51 Indians died or whether all of them were killed in combat. It also did not say whether their families had received any compensation.

Putin praises Modi’s role in ties

Putin, meanwhile, praised Modi for his role in maintaining close India-Russia relations.

“I am very pleased to meet with you again,” Putin said at the start of the meeting.

He said the SCO was working to strengthen ties between countries in the Global South and East and promote economic and cultural development.

Speaking about India-Russia relations, Putin said, “I would like to note with satisfaction that the Russian-Indian relations continue to get strengthened on the principles of the special and privileged partnership.”

Putin thanked Modi for his personal role in strengthening India-Russia ties and said he agreed with the message conveyed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his recent Moscow visit.

The growing ties are not limited to trade, with more Indian students choosing Russia for education and tourist travel between the two countries also rising. At the same time, India and Russia are looking to widen business ties beyond oil, with the proposed Indian Exporters Forum aimed at boosting Indian exports to the Russian market.