The recent release of previously unredacted Department of Justice (DOJ) documents related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal network has thrown an unexpected name into the spotlight.

Lesley Groff, a former executive assistant whose name appeared more than 150,000 times in the files, second only to Epstein himself.

What do we know about Lesley Groff?

Groff, aged 58, a long-time resident of New Canaan, Connecticut, was not widely known to the public until the DOJ document dump triggered widespread media interest.

According to the records, she worked for Epstein for nearly two decades, joining his team in February 2001 and remaining in his employ until his death in a New York jail cell in 2019, while he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

What was Groff’s link with Epstein?

As Epstein’s executive assistant, Groff was responsible for handling his daily calendar, travel logistics, high-level communications and meetings.

The unredacted files show that if someone wanted to organise a flight on Epstein’s private jet, schedule meetings with powerful contacts, or even inquire about assistance like college admissions for family members, Groff was often the point of contact. Her role made her one of the central administrative figures in Epstein’s wide, elite-facing operations, WSFB reported.

Why did her name appear so many times in the files?

Federal attorneys quoted in the newly released material noted that her name appears so frequently, more than 157,000 times, primarily because she oversaw communications and scheduling for both Epstein’s professional contacts and the people who travelled on his behalf.

Over the years, Groff has been named in civil lawsuits related to Epstein’s crimes, with accusers alleging she helped arrange “massages” and travel tied to abuse.

However, those suits were either dismissed or withdrawn, often as part of settlements or victim compensation processes and there is no public record of criminal charges against her. Groff has consistently denied understanding or participating in any illegal activity.

Groff has maintained that she “never witnessed anything improper or illegal,” according to a statement her lawyers released when prosecutors declined to bring charges in 2021, CT Insider reported.