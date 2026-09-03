Few events carry the commercial pull of a BTS concert for India’s burgeoning K-pop economy. Entertainment company BookMyShow is set to bring South Korean group to India for a live concert in March 2027, sources familiar with the plans told FE.

The India leg could be added to BTS’ ARIRANG World Tour, which began in April 2026 and is scheduled to run through March 2027, the sources said. The tour marks the seven-member band’s comeback after all its members completed mandatory military service in South Korea. An official announcement on the India date is yet to be made. BookMyShow did not respond to an email seeking comment till press time.

The development comes after a Google India promotional video in which BTS members discussed India and their fans, with Mumbai specifically mentioned as a possible destination. The video has fuelled excitement among India’s BTS ARMY, as the group’s fans are known, who have waited years to see the boy band perform live in the country.

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The Mumbai reference is significant. BTS had previously planned to perform in the city as part of its Map of the Soul Tour in 2020, but the tour was cancelled after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted international travel and live entertainment.

An India concert would revive that unfinished plan for the group while opening a major commercial opportunity for the country’s live-entertainment industry.

BookMyShow’s relationship with HYBE, BTS’ parent company, has been developing through several India-focused initiatives. In March 2026, BookMyShow was the ticketing and registration partner for HYBE India’s auditions to scout talent in the country.

The partnership, however, should not be confused with concert ticket sales. BookMyShow has also handled ticketing for BTS’ ARIRANG live-viewing events and cinema re-broadcasts, allowing Indian fans to watch broadcasts of the group’s global performances in theatres. It has also been involved in projects such as Jungkook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition in Mumbai.

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BookMyShow has brought several major international music acts to India, including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Guns N’ Roses and Justin Bieber. Coldplay’s Ahmedabad show in January 2025 drew 111,989 people, the largest concert audience recorded in the country. A BTS stadium concert would potentially be another major addition to its live-entertainment portfolio, and give it access to the group’s large and highly engaged Indian fan base. Its upcoming roster includes Guns N’ Roses in Bengaluru and Guwahati in November, Fred again.. in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in December, and Foo Fighters, making their India debut, in January 2027.

The timing is also significant for BookMyShow’s live-events business. Last week, private-equity firm KKR signed definitive agreements to acquire a minority stake in the company, backing its next phase of expansion. A large-format BTS concert would fit that strategy, given the group’s global reach and the potential for marquee international acts to generate revenue across ticketing, sponsorship, hospitality and associated consumer spending, experts said.

For BTS, the potential India stop would expand the footprint of the ARIRANG tour, which is planned to span 79 shows across 34 cities. India was not part of the tour’s initial confirmed destinations, although additional dates and regions have kept the possibility of an India leg open.

Globally, ARIRANG presales run through Weverse, HYBE’s own fan platform, and are open only to paid members of BTS’ fan club. For its other international acts including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Guns N’ Roses and Fred again.., BookMyShow has run the presale itself. A presale routed through an artist-owned platform would be a first for the Indian market, industry executives said. Whether such an arrangement would apply to a BTS show in India remains unclear.

For now, the March 2027 concert remains subject to an official announcement. But BookMyShow’s growing relationship with HYBE, BTS’ renewed engagement with Indian fans and Mumbai’s mention in the group’s latest India conversation have brought a long-awaited India concert closer to reality.