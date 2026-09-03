India’s wind sector has a 43-GW project pipeline under construction, setting the stage for a sharp acceleration in capacity additions, while domestic turbine manufacturing capacity has climbed to 24 GW annually and equipment exports crossed Rs 12,000 crore in FY26.

India added a record 6.05 GW of wind capacity in FY26, taking cumulative installations to 58.14 GW as of July 31, 2026. The industry is targeting around 100 GW by 2030, requiring annual additions of nearly 10 GW, against an assessed wind potential of up to 1,164 GW at 150-metre hub heights.

The manufacturing ecosystem has expanded alongside installations. Annual domestic turbine-making capacity has more than doubled from 10 GW in 2014 to 24 GW, with 70-80% domestic value addition. Wind equipment exports rose nearly 50% in FY26 to over Rs 12,000 crore, strengthening India’s position as an emerging global manufacturing and export hub.

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The government expects India to move further up the global rankings. “We have surpassed Brazil this year. We are at 58 GW while Germany is currently at 77 GW. We are on track to surpass Germany before 2030 with more than 107 GW,” Rajesh Kulhari, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said at the curtain raiser of Windergy India 2026.

China currently leads with nearly 700 GW, followed by the US with over 160 GW, while Germany ranks third.

Kulhari said the transition is no longer only about adding capacity, but creating an industrial ecosystem that generates skilled jobs, expands manufacturing exports, strengthens energy security and lowers system costs by reducing fossil-fuel dependence.

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Dinesh Jagdale, Secretary, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, said the sector is targeting 100 GW by 2030 and 155 GW by 2035. MNRE has also launched WT-MARUT, India’s first wind supply-chain portal, to support the expanding manufacturing ecosystem.