Mubarak-era interior minister Habib el-Adly sentenced to 7 years in prison

Egypt’s longest serving interior minister under ousted President Hosni Mubarak, Habib el-Adly was today sentenced to seven years in jail by a court here over embezzlement of public funds. The minister, who is in his late 70s, was sentenced along with two of his colleagues to seven years in jail by the Cairo Criminal Court in the case known as “the corruption of interior ministry”, state media reported.

The three defendants were fined about USD 11 million and were required to repay the same amount. Eight other defendants were sentenced to five years in prison, while two others to three years. El-Adly and twelve of his colleagues were accused of using their post and obtaining about USD 130 million from the Interior Ministry during their time in office between 2000 to 2011.

He served as interior minister of Egypt from November 1997 to January 2011. The former minister’s case began in 2012 after he was removed from his position following January 25, 2011 Revolution, which toppled Mubarak after 30 years of his rule. Following the revolution, Adly was convicted of corruption and conspiring to kill protesters and was sentenced to life in prison.

In August 2015, the case was referred to the criminal court and all defendants were banned from travelling and their assets as well as the assets of their spouses frozen.