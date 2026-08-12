Before Indians became a force in Silicon Valley, before engineers from Bengaluru and Hyderabad began reshaping America’s technology industry, another Indian community was building an empire of its own that is one motel room at a time, along America’s interstates and highway exits.

They came from Gujarat, carrying little more than savings, family networks and an extraordinary willingness to work. Many were Patels. They bought roadside motels that others overlooked, cleaned the rooms themselves, fixed what broke, ran the front desk, and lived where they worked. Then they bought another motel. And another.

Mahendra K. Doshi, author of ‘From Surat to San Francisco,’ in an interview with Financial Express Digital says Gujarati Patels today number more than 36,000 hoteliers, owning upwards of 22,000 hotels across the United States. Their properties represent an estimated $51 billion in spending, contribute nearly $371 billion to the US economy and support 4.1 million jobs.

The wealth created by that journey is enormous, even if the people who created it rarely speak about it. Men such as H.P. Rama of the Carolinas and Chandrakant Patel of Houston may proudly recount the properties they built, but their personal fortunes often remain closely guarded. The numbers, however, tell the story more loudly than any individual net-worth figure ever could.

Kanji Manchhu Desai

Today, Gujarati families, many of them bearing the Patel surname, are estimated to control 60% of America’s motel industry. According to Doshi, a recent estimate puts the community at roughly 32,000 proprietors controlling more than 35,000 properties, generating hundreds of billions of dollars in economic activity and employing millions of Americans.

However, the man behind this extraordinary American success story lies man with a surname Patel and a name that was almost erased from it – Kanji Manchhu Desai

That is because Desai, who helped set this chain reaction in motion did not die a billionaire. He did not retire to a mansion surrounded by the empire he had created. He did not even get to watch the Patel hotel industry he helped unleash spread across America.

He died in London in 1965, after being deported, separated from the business he had founded, and largely forgotten by history. For decades, his name remained buried beneath the billions of dollars, thousands of properties and millions of jobs that followed.

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A farmer’s son with no ticket to America

“Patels are accidental hoteliers,” as Doshi puts it. “They didn’t come to America to start a hotel business,” says Doshi tells Financial Express Digital. What Kanji Manchhu Desai and men like him came with, generation after generation, was the same problem every farming family in Gujarat understood too well, debt that came in the right amounts.

Patel was never a single family name. It was a title, handed down from a headman appointed by a king or a colonial governor to the Kanbi farming caste of Gujarat and Saurashtra, and it eventually settled over an entire community, landowners and labourers alike.

Trinidad, and a debt that would not die

Kanji Manchhu Desai, born in Digas in the Surat district, decided in 1930 that he had no choice but to leave anyway, alongside a companion known as D. Lal, or Bhikhu Bhakta, of the neighbouring village of Orna. A third friend, Nanalal Patel of Khara Butwada, had already gone to Panama in 1922, stowing away on a banana boat. Desai and Bhakta set out for Trinidad instead. None of them had America in mind. But Trinidad, it turned out, offered little more than the debts they had left behind, and the men had already spent what little they had simply getting there.

According to Doshi, it was other migrants who planted the idea of America in their heads. Go to America, they were told, and you will find a river of ghee and honey.

One of the Patel motels in the USA

Getting there illegally meant boarding a ship as kitchen staff, disembarking in New York or Philadelphia, and riding a train west to the Punjabi-owned farms around Sacramento, California, where undocumented labour was, discreetly, welcome. Punjabi farmers had settled that stretch of California since around 1904, and by the 1930s a steady, unofficial economy of immigrant field hands had grown up around their land, Desai and Bhakta among them.

Ten cents an hour under a Sacramento sun

For roughly a decade, from the early 1930s through 1942, Desai picked crops for ten cents an hour in temperatures that regularly touched 110 degrees Fahrenheit, dodging immigration raids and open racial hostility, sending home whatever he could scrape together and never earning enough to justify either staying or going back.

The break, when it came, arrived through one of the darker chapters of American history. In 1942, after the United States entered the war against Japan, Japanese-American families across California were forcibly relocated to internment camps under an order signed by President Franklin Roosevelt. Among them was a woman who owned a modest, 32-room single-room-occupancy hotel in downtown Sacramento. Facing internment with no one to look after her property, she turned to Desai, a man she likely knew only as reliable farm labour, and asked whether he could run the hotel while she was away.

A stranger’s keys, and a $350 gamble

Can you run my hotel while I am in the camp, until I’m back, she asked him. Desai said yes. The terms she offered were, by the standards of the day, remarkably generous: 350 dollars down, 75 dollars a month, a five-year lease. On 15 October 1942, Kanji Manchhu Desai took over the Ford Hotel at 6th and K Streets in downtown Sacramento, charging guests 50 cents a night or 3.50 dollars a week for a room. His first month in business, he earned exactly 100 dollars.

Mahendra K Doshi

By the standards of a farmhand who had spent a decade earning ten cents an hour in the sun, 100 dollars a month, in 1942 dollars, felt like arrival. It was not romantic work. The clients were the poorest of the neighbourhood’s residents, people with nowhere else to go, people who did not always pay. But it came with something farm labour never had, a roof, a kitchen, and, for the first time, the beginnings of ownership over one’s own time.

Khichdi, kadhi and the handshake loan

What Desai did next is the detail that turns a survival story into a founding myth. He kept his hotel’s doors open, feeding newly arrived Patels khichdi and kadhi, the Gujarati staples of his childhood, two or three evenings a week, to crowds of twenty or twenty-five men at a time who worked for him for nothing in exchange for shelter and a hot meal. “He had a gold heart,” is how Doshi describes him. “Any Patel who came, he sheltered in his hotel, gave him money to start the hotel business.”

The pitch that came with the khichdi was blunt and, in hindsight, prophetic. There is nothing better for a Patel in America than to run a hotel, save 1,500 to 1,800 dollars, and if you are short by a few hundred, Desai would arrange a handshake loan.

San Francisco and the birth of a manifesto

In 1947, Desai moved his operation to San Francisco and leased the Hotel Goldfield at 157 4th Street, a single-room-occupancy property in a city not unlike the chawl system familiar to Indian readers. He shared bathrooms down the hall, a single room to a tenant, minimal service beyond changing linens and cleaning up. It was, structurally, the cheapest possible entry point into American hospitality.By then, a trickle of Patels were arriving legally under the Luce-Celler Act of 1946, which for the first time permitted 100 Indian immigrants a year into the United States, a quota small enough to seem almost symbolic.

Desai’s answer became something close to doctrine: “Here in America, there is nothing better for a Patel than to run a hotel,” says Doshi. Newcomers were told to work the farms first, learn enough English to man a front desk, save what they could, and lean on the handshake loan for the rest. By 1955, Kanji Manchhu Desai had personally set up thirty new Patel hoteliers south of San Francisco’s Market Street, a cohort that would go on to seed the entire American motel industry.

From leasing to owning, as the law finally bends

For much of this early period, ownership itself was legally out of reach for Desai and men like him. California’s Alien Land Law barred non-citizens from owning property outright, which meant they could only ever lease, never buy. That changed after the war, when the law was abrogated, and by the 1960s Patels were beginning to purchase rather than rent the properties they ran.

Bhula Vanmali Patel bought the William Penn Hotel, moving the community north of San Francisco’s Market Street for the first time. Kalyanji Patel became the first Patel to own a motel outright, the Mart Motel on 9th Street. A new generation of leaders, Dahya Ratanji, Bhula Vanmali and Dhanji Vakil among them, took up Desai’s manifesto through the 1960s and, between them, mentored more than a thousand new Patel hoteliers into the trade.

The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 then opened the door properly, allowing hoteliers to sponsor blood relatives directly and setting off a pattern of chain migration that moved almost like a chemical reaction: one Patel arrives, calls his brother, who calls his brother-in-law, who calls his sister, who calls her husband.

Each new arrival apprenticed at an existing family hotel, learned the trade on the job, saved enough to qualify for a handshake loan or a bank loan on the strength of a relative’s standing, and then started the cycle over with a property of his own. Some immigrants during this period also secured green cards by investing 10,000 dollars directly into a hotel or motel, a sum that, however modest it sounds today, represented a serious financial commitment for a family just off the boat.

Sixty per cent of America, one bell at a time

The scale of what grew from Desai’s original 350-dollar lease is, by any measure, extraordinary. Patel-owned properties now account for an estimated 60 per cent of American hotels and motels, spread across roughly 35,000 properties controlled by around 32,000 owners, not all of them blood relatives but nearly all of them linked through the same web of apprenticeship and handshake lending that Desai pioneered. The community’s contribution to American GDP is estimated at close to 280 billion dollars, with millions of jobs and billions of dollars in property and sales taxes flowing from an industry built almost entirely on family labour and reinvested profit.

Much of that scale is now organised through the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, whose annual convention draws six to seven thousand attendees, the overwhelming majority of them Patels.

Ownership today looks nothing like Desai’s Ford Hotel: successful families now run Holiday Inns, Hiltons and full-service resort properties through professional management companies, no longer manning the front desk themselves. Yet the business is not without new strain. There has been a sharp fall in business travel in the era of remote work, recurring hits from recession and inflation, and a labour market squeezed from both directions, tighter federal enforcement against undocumented workers on one side, and minimum wages that have climbed to 22 to 30 dollars an hour in some states on the other. “It’s not easy,” as Doshi puts it. “First, it’s hard to find the labour, and when you find it, you have to pay a lot of money.”

The signs that said who was American

The Patel hotel story was not just a story of immigrant success. It was also a story of racism and discrimination. In the 1970s and 1980s, Indian American hotel owners faced problems from banks, insurance companies and other motel owners. Some insurance companies refused to cover properties owned by Indian Americans because of false claims that Patel owners were deliberately setting fire to their motels to collect insurance money. Banks were also often unwilling to give them loans. For many Indian motel owners, getting the money and insurance needed to run a business was much harder than it was for others.

Then came the signs. During the 1980s and 1990s, some motel owners began putting up signs that said “American owned and operated.” These were mostly independent motels. Large hotel chains such as Comfort Inn and La Quinta generally could not use such signs because their franchise agreements limited what owners could put on their properties.

The words may have looked harmless, but they carried a clear message. If one motel had to announce that it was “American owned,” it raised an uncomfortable question, what did that make the Indian owned motel next door?

For Indian motel owners, this was not just offensive. It could cost them business. Their growing presence in the motel industry was becoming impossible to ignore, and some competitors tried to use anti-immigrant feelings against them. The Patel families were immigrants, but they were buying failing motels, working long hours, bringing their families into the business and turning struggling properties into profitable ones. Their success was changing an industry that had traditionally been dominated by other groups.

The community began fighting back. The organisation that eventually became the Asian American Hotel Owners Association was created because Indian American hotel owners needed a stronger voice. Earlier groups had already been formed to fight discrimination in insurance and other parts of the industry. In 1989, another group of Indian hotel owners came together in Atlanta to fight discrimination and make Americans more aware of the growing role of Asian Americans in the hotel business. With the help of Michael Leven, then president of Days Inn of America, they formed the Asian American Hotel Owners Association. By the end of 1994, the two major groups had merged.

But the Patel families were also finding another way to survive. If banks would not easily finance them, they financed one another. If insurance companies would not insure their properties, some had to find ways to protect themselves. The community relied heavily on family networks and mutual support.

Inside the motels, the families worked almost every job themselves. Parents managed the front desk and maintenance. Children helped after school. Relatives handled cleaning, accounts and bookings. They kept their costs low and watched their cash flow closely.

As told by Doshi, if a struggling motel generated $10,000 a year and could be bought for $40,000, the numbers made sense. The family would buy it, work on the property, improve the rooms, increase the income and eventually sell it for a higher price. Then they would use that money to buy a better motel.

That cycle repeated itself across America. A rundown motel became a better motel. One property became two. Two became several. Eventually, families that had once been struggling to get a bank loan were running large hotel companies.

The same people who were once treated with suspicion by banks and insurance companies went on to become some of the most powerful owners in America’s hotel industry. The same community that saw signs questioning whether its members were truly “American” eventually became deeply woven into the American economy.

A founder’s lonely, unfinished ending

For all that his manifesto built, Kanji Manchhu Desai’s own story ends without the triumph his disciples went on to enjoy. His wife had died in India in 1937, while he was still working the farms around Sacramento, undocumented and unable to travel home or bring anyone to him. Immigration law offered no path to family reunification for men in his position, and he never remarried. He raised three children from a distance, sending money for their upbringing while his own mother cared for them in India, a separation he never resolved.

According to Doshi, Desai drank heavily in later years, and the toll showed up as kidney and liver disease. Around 1955, immigration authorities deported him. He went to London, where one of his sons had settled, and he died there in 1965, the founder of an industry that, by then, was only beginning to compound. It is a tragic ending for a man who transformed the fortunes of thousands of families he was never around long enough to see prosper, and small comfort that his final years were at least spent near his son.

The legacy that keeps checking in

Desai’s disappearance from the historical record for so long is less an accident than a symptom of how the community itself operated, heads down, money reinvested rather than spent, credentials measured in properties owned rather than books written. The late hotel historian Stanley Turkel, an early supporter of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, eventually placed Desai alongside titans such as Conrad Hilton and J. Willard Marriott as one of the founding figures of American hospitality, a recognition many in the diaspora still feel is overdue.