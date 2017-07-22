Virender Sehwag turns Shah Rukh Khan of Chak de India, sends special message for Indian women’s cricket team

Virender Sehwag posted a video on his Twitter account congratulating the Indian women’s team. (Source: Twitter)

Doesn’t matter what the occasion is, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is usually the first one to tweet about it. Known for his witty statements and hilarious tweets, Sehwag took to Twitter on Saturday evening and wished the Indian women’s cricket team luck for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final that is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon. Sehwag posted a video on his Twitter account congratulating the Indian women’s team and urged them to bring the World Cup home. His message was similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s speech from Chak de India. “Our girls always make us proud. Wishing them the best for tomorrow’s finals. Chak De India!” Sehwag wrote as the caption along with the video.

This video was posted by Sehwag hours after he told India Today that he is not worried about what people think about his social media posts. “I wanted to know how our athletes train, practice and prepare. I came to know many good and bad things. We easily say players go to Olympics for selfies. No one bothers about the hard work that goes behind. Many stories come from the dressing room that one doesn’t speak when you are playing but can do once retired. People have told me they enjoy and are inspired. These are no great skills of mine just some commentary I used to joke about in the dressing room which people have now begun to like,” Sehwag said according to a report by The Indian Express.

Our girls always make us proud. Wishing them the best for tomorrow’s finals.

Chak De India ! pic.twitter.com/mmrNJduJKE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2017

The Indian women’s team led by a dynamic Mithali Raj is set to take on hosts England in the final of ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup on Sunday afternoon at the Lord’s. “It definitely is not going to be easy for England, but having beaten Australia, I am sure the girls are on a high but it will boil down to how we perform on the day. Playing the hosts in their own country is going to be a challenge but this unit is up for it,” the Indian skipper said ahead of the match.