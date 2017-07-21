Parvinder Awana assaulted in Noida; Mahindra XUV of former Team India cricketer damaged. (IE)

Former Team India, Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Parvinder Awana was attacked by five people in Greater Noida on Friday. The police have started an investigation. As per Indian Express report, the sequence of events is as yet unclear. The fast bowler said that his vehicle, Mahindra XUV, has been damaged during the incident. Awana has made two appearances for India in T20I against England in 2012. He started his career from Himachal Pradesh as a first-class player in 2007, and then he shifted to Delhi.He has made a total of 62 first class appearances in his career in which he has accumulated 191 wickets. Apart from this, he also has 63 wickets from 44 List A appearances.

However, this is yet another incident where an Indian cricketer has been attacked. Jadavpur police on Monday arrested three people for allegedly being involved in a brawl with Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Sunday night. The complaint was filed for ‘manhandling’ the apartment caretaker. As per Indian Express reports, the Indian bowler was involved in an altercation with the motorcyclist over parking area outside his building. The motorcyclist then entered the pacer’s house in Kolkata along with two others and created a nuisance there. On seeing the intruders, the caretaker of the building tried to step in which led to a fight between the two parties.

While talking to the Telegraph, Shami said that he has informed the police and he hopes that his family would also be provided security. The accused were presented at the Alipore court on Monday after they were arrested by the police on the previous night.